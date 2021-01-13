January 6, 2021
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular January Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on January 6, 2021 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
* Jeff Brockhoff called the meeting to order at 6:01 p.m. Those present were:
Becky Shamburg, Director, Jamie Bottom, USD 430 Board Member, Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member, April Keo, USD 430 Board Member via Zoom, Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member, Tom Simmer, USD 415 Board Member, John Wright, USD 415 Board Member via Zoom, Amy Larson, Board Clerk
* April Keo moved to approve the agenda. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
* Jamie Bottom moved to approve the consent agenda with additional bills. April Keo seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. Included in the consent agenda were:
1. Approval of the Minutes of the December 9, 2020 Regular Board Meeting.
2. Approval of the Bills for the Month of January 2021.
3. Accept the Treasurer’s Report for the Month of January 2021.
* Director Shamburg stated that special education board member terms are up for Jamie Bottom, Jeff Brockhoff, and John Wright. John Wright stated that he had two more years on the special education board. Both regular education boards will discuss who will fill the vacant spots remaining. There was discussion that followed.
Director Shamburg stated there is a certified job opening at Hiawatha Middle School with the retirement resignation of Terri McNally last month.Director Shamburg stated that fraudulent unemployment claims are still occurring with the Interlocal
having received 43 fraudulent claims at the time of the board meeting. There was discussion that followed.
* At 6:09 pm, Tom Simmer moved to go into executive session for 15 minutes to discuss employees per non-elected personnel exemption under KOMA and to discuss director’s evaluation per non-elected personnel exemption under KOMA and reconvene at 6:24 pm. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Jamie
Bottom, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, Rex Lockwood, Tom Simmer and John Wright. At 6:21 pm, Becky Shamburg left executive session. At 6:24 pm, Becky Shamburg entered executive session. At 6:24 pm, Tom Simmer moved to go into an executive session for 2 minutes. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. At 6:26 pm, the board came out of executive session.
* April Keo moved to continue the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) benefits through the 2020-21 school year. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
