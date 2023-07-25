Calvary Temple plans Kid's Revival Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Jul 25, 2023 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Calvary Temple will have a Kid’s Revival July 30 thru Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. nightly.All ages are invited to attend. The church is located at 800 S. 1st, Hiawatha. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News County seeks ARPA updates USD 430 prepares for new school year with officer elections Hiawatha Municipal Court Calvary Temple plans Kid's Revival Community Bash for expectant and new parents Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska breaks ground on Foreign Trade Zone Key absences at Chiefs' training camp could frame season National Night Out returns to Hiawatha Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDixon, Kylee E. 1990-2023Health Alert Manhattan: Bipolar Disorder Increases Death Rates. Doctor ExplainsHiawatha swimmers take top spots at leagueHiawatha schools to welcome new teachers for 2023-2024 school yearPaperboy mural pays homage to early 20th century newspapersShakeup in local government sends County Clerk to City in one dayCity Commission updated on maple leaf statue plansCity Commission submits notice of intent to exceed revenue neutral rateU.S. District Court judge derails employment lawsuit filed by women at Kansas Highway PatrolTopeka city manager was ‘in a pretty bad place’ in final days on the job Images Videos CommentedHistorical Society planning Annual Meeting-Ice Cream Social (2)Cleaning The House Is A Great Way to Bond With Kids (1)One Early Signal That Parkinson's Progression Could Be Swift (1)Braves gear up for busy Saturday after loss to Corning (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.