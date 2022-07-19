Scouting logo

Camp Geiger will be hosting a record number of thirty Troops during its final week of Summer Camp. Ten of the Troops will composed of all girls. This is the largest number of Troops composed of girls since this option was started four years ago. Geiger has been one of the leaders in the Region to build program and facilities to serve this emerging market of young people interested in a Scouting Experience.

Area Scout Troops in camp include:

8- Cameron

86- Atchison

120- Chillicothe

1857- Chillicothe

313- Hiawatha

999- St. Joseph

Out of Council Troops are attending from six different states. They include Glenwood, Iowa; Kankakee Illinois; Ralston and Bellevue in Nebraska; Baldwin City, Olathe, Ft Leavenworth, Lenexa and Wichita in Kansas; and Holden, Independence, Kansas City, Smithville, and Washington in Missouri.

