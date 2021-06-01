The first of six sessions for Camp Geiger is set to open on June 13. The sessions will include two weeks that are open to girl Troops. This will be the third year that all girl Troops have been organized. Close to one thousand Scouts are already signed up for camp with their Troops. Troops from seven states are planning to participate. Dave Fox will be returning as the Camp Director.
The camp will be returning to its regular schedule this year. Camp sessions and operation were modified last year after consultation with the Andrew County Health department. The Camp reported no cases of Covid infections last year by utilizing a system of regular checks and screenings. The camp will continue its policy of no visitors this summer.
This will mark the 77th year of camping at Geiger. The original land was donated by Dr. Charles Geiger in the early 1930s. Over the years the camp has gained a regional attraction because of its program and facilities. Recent expansions included storm shelters and facilities to support the expansion of girl Troops
