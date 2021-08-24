The members of Washington Council #2 of Hiawatha have announced that Companion Jamie Carwell was honored at the 154th Annual Grand Session of the Grand Council of Cryptic Masons of Kansas.
The General Grand Council of Cryptic Masons International, “having under consideration of the distinguished services render by him to Freemasonry, has nominated Jamie Carwell for the Honor and Dignity of Companion of the Secret Vault.” He was knighted and invested in a public ceremony; Companion Carwell was only the 539th person worldwide to have ever received this honor.
“This is something you are never prepared to receive,” said Carwell. “I found it difficult to believe I had done something to merit it. I was truly honored and humbled to have been accorded it.”
Jamie Carwell, of White Cloud, has been a member of the Hiawatha Masonic Bodies since 2003, and currently serves as their Secretary/Recorder.
