The Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas will have it's Mobile Resource Bus in Hiawatha at St. Ann's Catholic Church on three dates coming up.
The Resource Bus will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the church, 800 Hiawatha Ave., Hiawatha on Aug. 4, Sept. 22 and Nov. 10 for walk-in services that include food, clothing, diapers, books, personal hygiene items and seasonal items.
Appointment services are scheduled two weeks in advance and include rent and utility assistance. Contact the resource bus hotline at (913) 433-2039 or to find the bus schedule go to www.catholiccharitiesks.org/bus.
Those attending are asked to wear a face mask for everyone' safety and not to attend if experiencing any symptoms of illness. Please maintain social distancing. For more information go to www.catholiccharitiesks.org/covid-19.
