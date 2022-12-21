Christmas is almost here. I love this time of year because everyone is so active. People go out of their way to find the perfect gift that tells the recipient that they love them. People take the time to gather with family and friends to share food and drink, exchange gifts, and just enjoy being present with each other. Everyone exerts more energy and thoughtfulness and shows more love at this time of year. I wish we could carry that energy and love with us all year round. I think we come closer to being Christ-like at this time of year than at any other time of year.
But did you know that for the first three hundred years after Jesus lived, no one celebrated Jesus’ birthday? The big celebration was Jesus’ resurrection, and the early Christians celebrated that every Sunday because he rose from the grave on a Sunday. The early Christians were Jews, so they went to synagogue on Saturday. Then they gathered on Sunday to celebrate the day of resurrection. Every Sunday was Resurrection Sunday. So, I hope you gather every Sunday to celebrate the life death and resurrection – especially important this Sunday as it is also Christmas.
Without Jesus’ death and resurrection, his birth has no special meaning. Without Christ, we might as well be celebrating Saturnalia. After all, that was what was celebrated at this time of year before the Christians turned it into a celebration of the birth of Jesus. If you are not celebrating Jesus Christ this Christmas, then you do not need to put up light, because you are not celebrating that Jesus is the light of the world. If you are not celebrating Jesus Christ this Christmas, they you don’t need to be giving presents because the gift giving attests to God giving us the greatest gift of all – God’s Son.
I hope we are all celebrating because of what Jesus has done for us and because he lives in our hearts.
