The Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Horton will celebrate Pentecost each Sunday night of June (except Father’s Day on June 21) with “Deeper Prayer” services beginning at 6 p.m. at the church, 1201 Central Ave in Horton.
The Jewish Feast of Pentecost has endured for thousands of years from the time of the Old Testament prophet Moses unto the present. The feast begins 50 days after Passover as a thanks to God for the harvest reaped each year.
New Testament Christians ascribe a different meaning to Pentecost. Two thousand years ago God chose to pour out the Holy Spirit upon a group of Jewish worshipers gathered in an upper room in Jerusalem. This group included the mother of Jesus and most of Jesus’ original 12 disciples.
Because of this Holy Spirit outpouring, Peter, one of Jesus’ closest disciples, preached a powerful message to the Jews which convinced thousands of them there that this Holy Spirit outpouring was related to the resurrection of Jesus Christ and that this Jesus was the Jews’ long-awaited Messiah.
Three thousand of these Jewish worshippers began to believe in Jesus Christ as their Messiah and Savior on that first Day of Pentecost. This resulted in Christian leaders looking back to that day as the birthday of the universal Christian Church.
It was a meaningful and historic day, but not without controversy. Many of these celebrants in Jerusalem, noting the exuberant worship and supernatural speaking in “tongues”, described these new Christians as “full of new wine” (Acts 2:11), although they were not.
Pastor Tom Stone explains that “the Deeper Prayer services scheduled at the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ for June 7, 14, and 28, beginning at 6 p.m. each Sunday, will allow for Holy Spirit ministry as was evident on the Day of Pentecost in Jerusalem 2000 years ago. These services are not for those who believe that ‘speaking in tongues’ and other spiritual gifts as recorded in I Corinthians chapter 12, are of the devil. They are for all who desire a deeper, more New Testament intimacy with our Father God than what they have now. It is also for the sick, discouraged and depressed who believe that the God of the Bible can restore health, healing and Holy-Spirit power to their lives and ministries.”
Those who are interested in attending any of these services should call ahead of coming as the church will practice social distancing and will therefore have to limit the number attending each service. Call (785) 486-2785 or text (785) 548-5510 to reserve a seat.
