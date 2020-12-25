Bearces Celebrate 50 Years

Earl and Judy Bearce will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.
They are the parents of Amy (Shane) Plattner and Angela (Jeremy) Twombly.
Grandchildren are: Katelyn, Nicole and Jarrod Twombly.
A card shower is planned. Their address is 2144 215th St., Robinson KS 66532.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.