Bill and Linda Nonnast celebrate 50 years

Bill and Linda Nonnast will celebrate 50 years of marriage on May 8, 2021.
They were married at Nall Avenue Baptist Church in Prairie Village, in 1971, and have lived in Hiawatha since 1977.
God blessed them with four wonderful children: Bill of Phoenix, Arizona, Paul (Kayla) of Olathe, Kansas, David (Jackie) of Sabetha, Kansas and Leigh of Sabetha.
They have five grandchildren: Andrew, Levi and James of Olathe, and Noah and Revé of Sabetha.
