Charles and Adair Hartman will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on June 28, 2020.
The couple was married on this day at the Idana Presbyterian Church in Idana, Kansas, in 1970.
Charles has been a Real Estate Appraiser for 40 years, and enjoys golfing every chance he gets. Adair stays very busy care giving.
Both Charles and Adair enjoy being active at Christ Lutheran Church in Topeka.
The couple have a daughter, Sara, who married Brent Schultz, and they reside in Topeka with their two daughters, Pepper (9) and Xyla (4).
Cards can be sent to: 5955 S.W. 30th Terrace, Topeka, KS 66614.
