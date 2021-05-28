Clifton and Rita celebrate 60th Anniversary

Clifton Leon Walder and Rita Ferne Johnson were united in marriage in Holton, Kansas and will celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary on June 4, 2021.
They spent most of their lives in the Hiawatha and Auburn areas. While being retired, they still enjoy playing music together on their guitars and singing, traveling and camping, and being with family and friends.
They have a son, Randy (Jonna) Walder of Wheatland, Missouri, daughter, Christie Bauerle of Auburn and daughter, Rhonda (Dave) Christie of Effingham, Kansas.
Clif and Ferne have seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, with another one on the way.
Due to COVID, the children are requesting Congratulatory cards be sent to Clif and Ferne at: PO BOX 256 Auburn, KS 66402.
