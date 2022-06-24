Daryl and Rosemary Schooler celebrate 50 years!

Daryl and Rosemary (Combs) Schooler were married July 1, 1972, at the Stull United Methodist Church, Stull, Kansas. They have lived on the family farm northeast of Hiawatha their entire married life.
They have been blessed with three children: Rosalyn (Greg) Wisniewski, Clinton, Missouri, Regan (Troy) Sheets, Bella Vista, Arkansas and David (Tara) Schooler, Silver Lake, Kansas; 13 grandchildren: Crystal (Vince) May, Jared, Brooklyn, and Carson Wisniewski, Jonathan, Reece, and Matthew Lance, Joelle and Dalton Sheets, Dysen, Eli, Cade and Liesel Schooler; and two great-grandchildren, Myla Nash and Sadie May.
Daryl and Rosemary would enjoy hearing from family and friends.
Their address is 1896 300th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.