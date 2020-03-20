Ed and Helen Sourk, of Hiawatha, celebrated 50 years of marriage on March 14, 2020. They were married at St. Augustine Catholic Church, in Fidelity, Kansas.
Ed worked in the banking industry at Exchange National Bank of Atchison, Morrill & Janes Bank of Hiawatha, Silver Lake Bank and retired from GNB of Girard, Kansas, in 2014.
Helen began her teaching career at Troy, Kansas, in 1971; then stayed at home until their three children reached school age. She was employed by Brown County Special Education Cooperative, as a gifted/talented teacher for 29 years, retiring in 2013.
In their retirement, they enjoy spending time with the family, restoring the family farmsteads and the cattle operation of Sourk Farms.
Ed and Helen are the parents of: Sara (William) Sourk-Love, of Seneca, Grant (Jennifer) Sourk, of Topeka, and Luke (Tiffanie) Sourk, of Goff. They have four grandchildren: Cater, Ella, Claire and Elliott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.