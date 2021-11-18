On Nov. 19, Gerald and Donna (Daniels) Krebs will be celebrating 60 years of memories, travels, adventures and the wonderful example of marriage and inspiration to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gerald and Donna were married on Nov. 19, 1961, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Hiawatha.
Their children and their spouses are: Teresa and Chuck Olson, and Mark and Lacy Krebs.
The family would like to honor their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Please send cards and well wishes to 510 S. 3rd, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
