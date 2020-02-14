Harvey and Maryellen Neibling

Harvey and Maryellen (Peterson) Neibling celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. They were married on that date in 1948.
Cards may be sent to: P.O. Box 73, Highland, KS 66035.
