Jim and Barb celebrate 50 years

Jim and Barb Larson of Hiawatha will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 6, 2021. They were united in marriage on July 6, 1971, in Miami, Oklahoma.
They spent most of their lives in the Everest and Horton area, where they raised their family, until retiring in Hiawatha.
While being retired, they enjoy fishing, watching movies together, playing board games with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and visiting with family and friends.
Friends and family are invited to help the couple celebrate their 50th anniversary from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at a come and go reception at the Fisher Community Center, 201 E. Iowa St. Hiawatha, KS 66464.
The celebration will be hosted by their children: Paula, Jim Jr., Jerry, Jodi, Cindy and their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.