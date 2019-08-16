Jim and Christie Mueller Aug 16, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jim and Christie (Bramlett) Mueller celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 17, 2019. Cards can be sent to the couple at: 1591 320th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Got an Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Submit Latest News Storms cause substantial damage in towns, county Diamonds are a girls best friend Jim and Christie Mueller Severe storm drops hail, causes some damage Scouts sign-up set for Thursday A Walk to Remember set for Aug. 23 Hunter Education class set for September Needs Adopted Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStorms cause substantial damage in towns, countySevere storm drops hail, causes some damageDiamonds are a girls best friendKickapoo Tribe to open new Tribal History MuseumKansas farm is classroom for upcoming regenerative ag schoolErik Dylan headlines Maple Leaf entertainmentDistrict approves raises for classified staffHayes, Kris 1954-2019New Hiawatha teachers report for dutyMcQueen, Kim E. 1956-2019 ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedHayes, Kris 1954-2019 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.