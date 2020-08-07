The children of Jim and Ginger (Jordan) Schuetz, happily announce their parent’s 70 wedding anniversary.
It was August 1948, when Jim met Ginger on that street corner, as the parade marched down the streets of Horton during the kick-off for the Brown County Fair. If you ask Jim how he met Ginger, his reply “Well I met her on the street corner,” chuckling as the words roll off his tongue. Jim proposed to Ginger on Valentine’s Day in 1950. On August 12, 1950, they said, “I do, until death do us part.” It was a very rainy day when these two high school sweethearts wed at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Mercier, Kansas.
Jim and Ginger began their family in 1951 with their son, Russ Schuetz, followed by Vickie Finger, Cindy Shaffer, and PeteSWchuetz, They are very proud grandparents to 11 grandsons, four granddaughters, and 20 great-grandchildren.
They worked many years together, managing a propane business in Robinson, Kansas. They enjoyed spending time dancing at Edgetown during the early years of their marriage, and during their later years, they enjoyed watching their grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in sports, plays, and singing performances, as well as many other activities. They seldom missed one of their grandkids sporting events, traveling sometimes several hours just to watch them play.
Their children would like to invite you to participate in a card party to help them celebrate. They would love to hear from family and friends. Please send your card to 232 West 13Street, Horton, Kansas 66439.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.