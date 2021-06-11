John and Deanna Grove celebrate 50 years

John and Deanna Grove will celebrate 50 years of marriage on June 19, 2021.
They were married at Bethany United Church of Christ in Hiawatha, in 1971, and have one son, Todd (Heather) Grove of Excelsior Springs, Missouri. The Groves also have two grandsons, Grayson and Evan Grove of Excelsior Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.