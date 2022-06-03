Ken and Mary McCauley celebrate 50 years!

Ken and Mary McCauley of rural White Cloud are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 10, 1972, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Purcell, Kansas.
After their honeymoon, they made their home on their farm near White Cloud, Kansas, where they continue to live today.
They are the parents of two children, Traci McCauley Biesemeyer and Brad McCauley and they have seven grandchildren: Nick, Hunter, and Kate Biesemeyer, and Kamryn, Reese, Morgan and Andrew McCauley.
