Mark and Patti Schmitz, of Hiawatha, Kansas, will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary and Patti’s retirement party from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Fisher Center, 201 East Iowa, Hiawatha.
Patti and Mark were married at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, in Horton, Kansas, on April 26, 1975.
Patti is retiring after 35 years, as owner of PCS Perm Cut Style, in Hiawatha.
Family, friends and customers are all welcome to attend the celebration in their honor.
No gifts please.
Cards may be sent to the happy couple at: 917 South Seventh, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
