Robert and Linda Hodge celebrate 50 years

Robert (Bob) and Linda Hodge will celebrate their 50th Anniversary on April 8, 2022. They were married on that date in 1972, at the Upper Wolf Lutheran Church of Robinson, Kansas.
Their children and their spouses are Jeremy and Jami Hodge, and Joey Hodge and Danae Scates. They also have seven grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jacob, 23, Justin, 18, Jordan, 15, Savannah, 12, Isabella, 10, Hayden, 9 and Lydia, 6.
Bob retired from the city of Hiawatha; Linda retired from Hiawatha National Bank.
The couple enjoys sporting and any events that their grandchildren are involved in, spending time with all family when possible, traveling to their favorite places, enjoying their animals, walking and spending time together with family and friends.
From the first blind date to a lifetime of faith, love, family and commitment, you continue to forge through ups and downs of life with all of the beautiful memories that you continue to make. Love your sons and their families.
Please join the children and families of Bob and Linda Hodge, as we honor our parents on their 50th Wedding Anniversary. They have family and friends that either are not nearby, or are unable to stop and see them, so we invite you to send a card or note. Please mail your Anniversary wishes to arrive the week of April 8th to 810 Delaware, Hiawatha KS 66434.
