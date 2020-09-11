Rodney and Judy Woodruff will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 22, 2020. They were married on Sept. 22, 1960, at White Cloud Christian Church by Rev. Sam Twombley.
Rodney and Judy are retired from farming. Judy is also retired from the 22nd Judicial Court system.
Rodney and Judy have one son, William and wife Vicki, two grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
No celebration will be held at this time.
Cards may be sent to them at: 2326 Buffalo Rd., White Cloud, KS 66094
