Please join us in celebrating the 60th wedding anniversary of Roy and Janice Elliott on Sept. 11, 2020. Roy and Janice (Stoldt) Elliott were married in Sabetha, Kansas, on Sept. 11, 1960.
Due to the current pandemic we will not be holding an in-person celebration. However, help us flood their mail box with cards of well-wishes. Please send your cards (no gifts please) to Roy and Janice at 704 Shawnee, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
