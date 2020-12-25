Spellmeiers Celebrate 50 Years

Roger Spellmeier and Beverly Jean (Tracy) Spellmeier were married on December 27, 1970, at the Sabetha Baptist Church. They honeymooned in New Orleans.
In 1974, they welcomed a son, Keith. He has four children: Brooklyn, Kaiyn, Bostyn, Gatlyn. He and his family reside in Topeka, Kansas.
In 1978, they welcomed a son, Wayne. He passed at age two months. In 1980, they welcomed a daughter, Arlinda. She and her daughter, Adrianna, reside in Olathe, Kansas.
In 1982, they purchased the family farm where they still reside.
Jean taught school for over 30 years and Roger worked at Goodyear in Topeka, as an electrician for over 30 years.
They currently enjoy attending their grandchildren’s activities, antiquing, water aerobics and frequent road trips to Branson, Missouri.
Due to COVID, a party will be planned for the summer of 2021.
Cards may be sent to: 1830 Acorn Rd Sabetha, KS 66534.
