Wes and Elizabeth Howard are celebrating 50 years

Wes and Elizabeth Howard will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Fisher Center, 201 E. Iowa, Hiawatha, Kansas, from 5 to 8 p.m. They were married on July 24, 1971, at Whiting, Kansas.
The couple have four children, Theresa (Scott) Williams, John (Kerrie) Howard, Darcy Lee, and Troy (Amber) Howard. They also have eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The couple requests no gifts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.