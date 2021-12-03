Arlene Malter celebrates 85th birthday

The family of Arlene Malter is asking the community to help us celebrate her 85th birthday on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, with a Card Shower.
Please help Arlene celebrate 85 wonderful years of community life in Hiawatha with family and friends!
Please send her cards to:
Arlene Malter at 300 Shawnee Hiawatha, KS 66434.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.