Ellen Scott turns 101 years old March 31, 2021.
Daughters Kathy and Mary Ellen would like to give her a card shower, since visits aren’t possible yet.
Pictures are welcome, to enjoy the memories of the past.
Ellen is at 400 Kansas Ave. Apt. 14 Hiawatha, KS 66434.
