Ellen Scott turns 100 years old on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Ellen is from Hiawatha Kansas, and was also a long time resident of Big Lake, Missouri.
She would really enjoy getting cards, especially since we cannot have a party to celebrate due to the Coronavirus.
Please mail cards to: Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Apt. 14,Hiawatha, KS 66434.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.