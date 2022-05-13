Guess who's turning 80?

The Gladhart Family invites you to Kirkwood & Co in Highland, Kansas (401 Main St. Highland KS 66035) from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, for a casual, come and go get together to celebrate John Gladhart’s 80th Birthday.
Drop in for a visit, bring a card or share a great memory with John. No gifts please.
Written notes of memories, pictures or cards of congratulations would be appreciated and you can reach John at: 1758 Diamond Springs Road, Highland, KS 66035.
