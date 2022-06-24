Hometown Hero Charles Cobun Celebrates 80th Birthday!

Charles Lloyd Cobun was born in Hiawatha, on June 25, 1942.
Despite being plagued with Sphenopalatine Ganglioneuralgia & Gustatory Rhinitis his entire life, Charles persevered; he had a successful career in law enforcement and then became a real estate mogul with help from his wife, Susie.
The above photo was taken at his company’s recent board meeting.
His family and friends congratulate him on this milestone occasion.
