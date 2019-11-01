Jaynell Robidoux turns 80

Jaynell Robidoux, of Hiawatha, Kansas, will be celebrating 80 years of life on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. She was born on that date in 1939, in Lubbock, Texas.
Jaynell and Don have been staples in the Hiawatha community, supporting the Redskins and Redhawks faithfully, even after their children and grandchildren had graduated.
Jaynell served as the Executive Director of the Hiawatha Chamber of Commerce for many years, and continued to dedicate her time to the annual Halloween Parade long after moving on to other employment endeavors, that included Flair-Fold Corporation and RHS Incorporated (Bestway).
Please join Don and Jaynell Robidoux’s children and families, in honoring Jaynell for her 80th birthday, with a “card shower” from 12:45 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, the church where she has faithfully served since moving to Hiawatha, in 1974. Zion Lutheran Church is located at 613 South First St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Cards may also be mailed to their home at: 404 Minnehaha St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
