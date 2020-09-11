Jere Bruning turns 90!

Jere Bruning of Hiawatha will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 17.
Jere is the husband of Patty (Shear) of 69 years.
His children include: LuAnn (Dennis) Korthanke, Jane Byers, Mary (Bill) Pfeffer and Sara (James) Weast.
There are seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
To help Jere celebrate this momentous occasion, cards may be sent to #6 Aztec Ct, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
