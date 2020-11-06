Lawrence Thonen turns 92!

Lawrence Thonen of Hiawatha will be celebrating his 92nd birthday on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. He was born at home in Powhattan, Kansas, Nov. 13, 1928, to Jacob and Rosa Wenger.
Nov. 13 is also the 65th wedding anniversary of Lawrence and Donna Corbet Thonen. They are the parents of two daughters, Sherry (Alan) Ely and Sandy (Bob) Bowen. Their grandson, Tyler Thieme, resides in Topeka, Kansas.
Lawrence is now a resident Maple Heights Nursing & Rehabilitation Nursing Home. Cards may be sent to: Maple Heights Nursing Home, 302 E. Iowa Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434 or 609 Cheyenne Avenue, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
