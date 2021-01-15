Margaret "Maggie" Tritsch turns 95!

Margaret “Maggie” Tritsch is turning 95 on Jan. 22, 2021. She was born on Jan. 22, 1926, in Hiawatha.
Maggie married Leo P. Tritsch on April 22, 1948. He passed away on Aug. 20, 1991.
Maggie’s children are Cathy (Jim), Tom (Cindy), Dan (Mary), John, Brian (Linda), Kevin (Beverly), Mary (Ken), Dave (Nikki), Pat (Shannon). There are 21 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Maggie has lived her whole life in Hiawatha. While in school she worked at the Chief Theater downtown, then at the lunch counter at Carpenter Drugs where she met our dad. After they married, she became a homemaker, raising nine kids in a busy household.
She is a parishioner at St. Ann’s Catholic Church where she has held numerous volunteer positions. Recognized, ardent supporter of the Kansas Army National Guard, a long-time supporter of Hiawatha’s baseball leagues where she was often referred to as “The First Lady of Baseball”, and an enthusiastic fan of the KC Royals.
Due to COVID restrictions, we cannot gather to celebrate our mom’s 95th birthday. Instead, we are throwing her a card shower! We invite you to help us celebrate by sending mom a card to make her birthday special!
Please send your card to 109 N. 2nd St., Hiawatha, KS 66434
Thank you!!
