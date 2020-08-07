Cloudy skies. High 83F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..
Updated: August 7, 2020 @ 12:01 pm
Vauncille “Pooch” Barrett is being blessed with a card shower for her 89 birthday on August 16, 2020.
If you would like to send a card, her address is 115 West Front St., Fairview KS 66425.
