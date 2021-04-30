Smith family welcomes new addition

Ryan and Cassie Smith of Hiawatha are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Halle Jo Smith.
Halle was born in Topeka, Kansas on Monday, April 26, 2021. She weighed 7lbs 1oz and was 20 inches long.
Halle was welcomed home by her big brother, Jory.
Proud grandparents are Kevin and Bobbi Waggoner of Hiawatha, Robert Smith of McLouth, Kansas and Cindy Cain of Tonganoxie, Kansas.
Great-Grandparents are David and Debby Waggoner of White Cloud, Kansas and the late Bob and Marjorie Dalsing, of Hiawatha.
