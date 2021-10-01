Walker family welcomes new baby boy

Ben and Amanda Walker and children, Sara, Killian, Rayla and Clara, of Hiawatha, welcomed their son, Eli Thomas Bruce Walker, on Aug. 8, 2021.
Eli was born at 6:24 a.m., weighing 7lbs. 10ozs. and was 20 inches long.
Proud grandparents are: Richard and Susan Lehmkuhl, of Hiawatha, and Brian and Cindy Walker, of Hickman, Nebraska; great-grandparents are: Clarence and Doris Yoesel, of Falls City, and Karen Lehmkuhl, of Hiawatha, and the late Larry Lehmkuhl, Mary and Bruce Walker, and Jean and Bob Kechley.
