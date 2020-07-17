We, the family of Joe Becker would like to extend sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers and support shown during the loss of our father.
We appreciate the food, cards, visitors and stories of Joe’s ornery pranks that were so graciously shared.
It’s comforting to know that he touched so many lives and will not be forgotten.
