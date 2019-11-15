We send our most sincere thanks for your kind expressions of sympathy in our recent loss. We deeply appreciate your thoughtfulness, and your kindness will always be remembered.
Thank you to the entire Hiawatha Community Hospital staff, for the exceptional care of Clair/Dad during his last days, to Jay and the funeral home staff, to Shane, and to the Powhattan Methodist Church Men and Ladies, for the wonderful luncheon.
God Bless,
Family of Clair Krebs
Shirley, Douglas, Debbie, Cindy, & Sherry
