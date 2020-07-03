Thank you to our family, friends, and neighbors for all your kindness during this difficult time; for your visits, calls, texts, flowers, food, and donations to the Fed and Pat Rosenberger Scholarship Fund.
Thank you to Jay and Bev Brock and the staff of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Chris Lackey, USD #111, Don Harter, Thurman Miller and Smithton Lodge #1AF, AM of Highland, Dillon-Bales #358 Highland American Legion, Honorary Escorts, St. Croix Hospice, and Crittendon Home Care.
It is deeply appreciated and will always be remembered.
— Pat
Randy, Delinda and Families
Dedra, Bob, and Families
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.