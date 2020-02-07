On behalf of the family of Alice Sloan, I would like to thank all who sent Mom birthday wishes, via cards and Facebook posts.
She received so many kind and touching sentiments, and she appreciated the thoughtfulness of each and every one of you (as did her family)!
She is blessed to have such caring friends!
Thank you!
~ Jan Segura
