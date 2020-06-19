The family of Alice Sloan would like to thank all of you who expressed words of condolence at her passing. It was heartwarming to all of us to know how fondly she was remembered. The Hiawatha community & you, her friends, held a special place in her heart, & we thank you for your sustaining words of comfort. Jan Segura for the Sloan Family
