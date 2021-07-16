We want to thank you for your love and support to our family over the years.

Thank you for your prayers, food, flowers, and presence. We were able to keep Mother home, and we are so blessed for the time we had loving, laughing, and reminiscing. Thank you to NEK Hospice caregiver’s loving care, and Pastor Gerald Petering, Hospice Chaplain. Thank you to Pastor David Welch, and Pastor Gerald Petering for a beautiful service, a wonderful memorial to Mother. The HCC ladies, UPMC ladies, and the ladies of the Reorganized Church of Jesus for the lovely lunch, and beautiful table decorations.

We cherish all our family and friends.

In Christ’s Love,

Doug and Linda Miller, Greg and Joyce Miller, Ellen Beaman, Jane and George Bruning And families

