Your many acts of kindness and sympathy continue to be a great comfort to us in our time of sorrow. To the family and many friends of the late Leo Kruse, we wish to extend our sincere thanks for your many kindnesses, and for the condolences and support that we have received.
Love, Bertha Kruse and family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.