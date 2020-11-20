The family of Eva M. Libel would like to thank the community for all of the acts of kindness you’ve shown. We appreciate it so much! Bill Libel, Charles Libel, Pat Libel and family, Elizabeth Bauerle and familiy, Allan Libel and family, Laura Hover and family, Danny Libel and family
