We, the family of Charlotte Dickinson, wish to express the gratitude we feel toward Bev & Jay of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home and Pastor Shane Spangler. We thank our friends and family for the visits, flowers, phone calls, cards, words of comfort, food, and memorials in Mom’s honor.
We appreciate the beautiful tribute at the service by Pastor Shane, Bethany Trio, and Janiece Spencer; thank you, also, to the Bethany Women’s Guild for the delicious dinner after the service. We appreciate everyone’s thoughtfulness and generosity during this time.
Sincerely—Linda, Steven & Kelly, Brenda & Mike, and families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.