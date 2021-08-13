Many thanks from the Mooney Family

Someone once told me that life comes with pain, anyone who tells you differently is selling something. This has proven true.
This community is no stranger to pain and tragedy. We have shown time and time again that together, we can do hard things.
People that love you won’t just say that they love you — they’ll show you through their actions.
You all have done and continue to do just that. You meet us where we are in this deep dark valley of tears, standing beside us holding our hands, and mourning with us.
There is a time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn; and a time to dance… all of which we have done in celebrating Taya, celebrating her love, and celebrating her life. This was the most beautiful celebration of life we could have ever dreamed of for Taya.
At this moment, we will not pretend we have everything figured out. What I do know is that the flowers will begin to wilt, the balloons will lose their air, and just as the sun will always set and rise, time will press on as life returns to normal.
Maybe you never knew Taya, maybe you were blessed to feel her love, either way, we only ask one thing — please help us honor her memory by choosing to love like Taya.
Her love was unlike anything else in this world. It knew no conditions or limits. It would never diminish or fade through arguments, disagreements, tears, or fears. Her love was present in her laughter, hugs, family, and friendships. It didn’t matter where we went or who she was around if someone had less or more if she shared the same or different views if she was persecuted or reprimanded. Taya’s love was unconditional.
Taya’s love was a light much like a candle, endless and always ready to share. She brought so much brightness and warmth to those who knew her. Although these days seem so dark without her, help us continue to use the light of love she gave us to spread the fire of unconditional love.
Love is a choice and I, for one, choose love.
As we learn how to find a new normal, one breath and one step at a time, we need to focus our time and efforts on healing as a mommy, daddy, especially surrounding Emery and Heidi as they learn to process and heal through all of this too.
There are no words in how to even begin to express the amount of gratitude we have in our hearts for you. The messages, calls, stuffed animals, jewelry, photo books, donation items, prayers, financial support, meals, cards, and so much more. You have not only told us of your love, but your actions have shown a love greater than we’ve ever known outside of our faith.
Many have alluded to no thank you cards, but our love and upbringings tell us differently. So here we are, doing what we can at this moment. Know we are on our knees laying our hearts before you in absolute gratitude. It is honestly very hard and humbling for us to accept so much love and support in these moments of time, as our core family values are to be at the service of others. Never did we think we would be on the receiving end of so much grace.
But know that we see you, we hear you, and we feel you. We will find a way to give back to you all, as that is the true Tay way.
We have no clue how at this moment but know that we will… that we promise.
All the love,
Chris, Alaina and Emery
Mooney & Family
Tristan and Heidi Nichols & Family
