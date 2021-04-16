The family of Edwina Reimond wants to thank everyone for their friendship, kindness, words of comfort, and sympathy on the untimely and unexpected passing of Edwina. Your cards, flowers, food, visits, and very generous memorials in her name are truly appreciated. Our love and thanks goes to all of you.
We want to say we thank you to Jay and Bev Brock, Mary Lou Colley and Kenny, and Chapel Oaks Funeral Home for their guidance and direction, to Patty Bevis and Nancy Fuhrman for the music at the service, and to Lil and Ruth Twombly for organizing the funeral dinner, and to all those who contributed food and time for the dinner. Also, thank you to Pastor Jerry Petering for conducting Edwina’s service.
At this difficult and sad time, we are touched to have so many thinking of us, and loving us, and Edwina. Our love and appreciation goes out to all of you. God Bless you all.
Dixie Westervelt, Gerard, Linda, and Nick Reimond, Jerilynn and Doug Burris and family
